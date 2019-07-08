Trump and Democrats to visit Wisconsin this week

Donald Trump will be in Milwaukee this week for a fundraiser for Republicans. GOP officials have confirmed that the President will be at a private event alongside top Republican National Committee officials. There’s been no announcements of any public rally alongside the trip. Several Democrat candidates for President are also scheduled to be in Wisconsin this week for a town hall meeting.

WisPolitics reports that sources say the event will include donations ranging from $2,800 per person up to $100,000 per couple, with the top donors able to participate in a round table discussion with the president,. The event is also expected to include RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and party Co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr., along with Todd Ricketts, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and finance chair of the Trump Victory Committee.

Five Democratic presidential candidates bring their campaigns to Milwaukee later this week. Julian Castro, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will take part in a town hall meeting Thursday night at the Wisconsin Center. The League of United Latin American Citizens is holding its national convention. Marianne Williamson will speak to the same group Friday. Warren is also going to appear at a separate town hall meeting Thursday night at South Division High School.