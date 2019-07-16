Wausau police search for missing sex offender

Wausau Police are looking for a missing sex offender.

Police Captain Ben Graham says 30-year-old James Begay cut off his ankle monitor on Monday and fled from authorities.

This is not the first time he’s slipped away from police monitoring. He previously cut off an ankle monitor in 2010 and assaulted a woman in Wausau which lead to his latest conviction. He also cut off his monitor in 2016, and was tracked down a week later.

If you know where Begay is, contact the Wausau Police Department at (715) 261-7800 or Marathon County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-8777 or marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.