Badgers tight end position getting smaller

Two more Wisconsin tight ends dropped out of practice with injury. The latest are Redshirt sophomore Jake Ferguson and freshman Hayden Rucci, both with left arm injuries.

Ferguson’s injury isn’t believed to be serious, but with the first game just over two weeks away (Aug. 30 at South Florida), the Badgers are definitely thin at the position.

Already lost are Gabe Loyd (season-ending leg injury) and Luke Benzschawel (right knee). Only three healthy players remain at the position, freshman Clay Cundiff and redshirt freshmen Jack Eschenbach and Seth Currens, who just moved to tight end from linebacker.

The Badgers are also giving work to redshirt freshman Cormac Sampson who played tight end in high school but has moved to the offensive line with the Badgers.

Wisconsin does have veteran Zander Neuville returning after being granted a sixth year of eligibility. But Neuville is working his way back into football shape and has yet to start practicing with the team.

Neuville suffered season ending knee injuries for the Badgers, each of the last two years.