Brewers announce 2020 Spring Training schedule

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the team’s 2020 Spring Training schedule, which kicks off on Saturday, February 22 against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. The team’s home opener at American Family Fields of Phoenix is slated for Sunday, Feb. 23 against the San Diego Padres.

The Spring Training slate consists of 34 games (19 home/15 road), including four split squad dates. Following the team’s final spring game in Arizona on Sunday, March 22 against the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers will close out the exhibition schedule at Miller Park with a pair of games against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.

Pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, February 12 and position players have a report date of Monday, February 17. The first full-squad workout is set for Tuesday, February 18.