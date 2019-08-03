Bucks set to play on Christmas Day

After squaring off against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day last season in the Big Apple, the Milwaukee Bucks will take another turn on Christmas this year.

According to ESPN, the Bucks will travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers, featuring a matchup of MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and 76ers big man Joel Embiid. The Bucks and Sixers are expected to battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Bucks and Sixers are one of five games to be played on Christmas Day. The others feature a matchup between the Lakers and Clippers, the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets, the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

The Bucks beat the Knicks 109-95 on Christmas Day last season. They’re 3-2 all-time on December 25.