Burks may not need season ending surgery

When second year linebacker Oren Burks suffered a pectoral injury in last Thursday’s win over Houston, he thought he was headed for surgery, effectively ending his season.

Burks however, received a second opinion this week and was told surgery wouldn’t be necessary, allowing him to return at some point this season. It likely means the Packers won’t have to put Burks on injured reserve.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated on Tuesday that Burks might not be out that long. Gutekunst said he wasn’t thinking about adding an inside linebacker because he didn’t think it was necessary.

“We’ll get him back here quicker than I think, but right now, I’d just kind of like to get through this next game and kind of see where we’re at, see where Oren’s at,” said Gutekunst.

Curtis Bolton has been filling in at Burks’ weakside linebacker position with the number one defense. Rookie Ty Summers is working behind starter Blake Martinez at the other starting linebacker spot.