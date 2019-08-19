Caledonia police officer injured, man shot and killed

A Caledonia police officer shot and killed a man Sunday evening. Police said they responded to the 4800 block of Crystal Spring Drive, which is northwest of highways 38 and 31 in Racine County, for a burglary in progress call.

Caledonia police said a responding officer encountered a man who was armed with an edged weapon and attacked the officer, injuring him in the head. The officer then shot the man, who died at the scene.

The officer was taken to All Saints Ascension for emergency medical treatment. The officer’s injuries are serious, but he is expected to survive. More at WKOW 27 News

WIBA