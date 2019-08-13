Evers asks Trump to help farmers, end trade war

Governor Tony Evers is weighing in, on President Donald Trump’s trade war.

In a letter to the president, the Democratic Governor asked him to consider Wisconsin farmers, and put an end to the growing trade war between the United States and its international partners, including China.

The president once tweeted that “trade wars are good, and easy to win.” Evers said the tariffs are having a direct, negative impact on many industries, particularly agriculture, which employs one out every nine Wisconsin workers and generates 88 billion dollars.