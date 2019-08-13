Evers tells business leaders state’s workforce will need to diversify

What keeps Governor Tony Evers awake nights? In a word, workforce. The governor tells the state largest business group. “Just my observation, the state of Wisconsin has a lot of people that look like me and are about as old as me. And I can also guarantee you that with that background, we’re not going to have enough people.”

The governor said that’s the case, even if everyone in the pool of potential workers is trained and employed.

Evers told members of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce he’s convinced more people will come to Wisconsin. “But we also have to recognize that if we do that, the workforce might look a little different than it does now.”

Evers said that means diversity and inclusiveness are critical in the workplace. The governor spoke at WMC’s Policy Day event in Madison on Tuesday. He was not available for questions from reporters after his remarks.