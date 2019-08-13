Keep a close eye on your money for back-to-school shopping

It’s back to school season, and that means shopping to get your student ready for the year. But be sure you’re getting exactly what you need.

State consumer protection administrator Michelle Reinen says it’s important to always check out exactly what you’re getting in a deal, especially on things like electronics.

“Reading the fine print or the details, if you will, to understand what it is you would be purchasing to see if you need all the bells and whistles that one product might include.”

You also want to be careful with buying the full list of school supplies from a school. You might have a number of those items left over from last year, or even from another child in your home.

“So being sure it doesn’t already exist in your household, or maybe some other family member has it from an older cousin or something.”

Reinen says many parents will turn to outlet stores to help buy clothes during school sales, but you need to keep a close eye on just what you’re getting.

“You might think you’re getting a great deal on a jacket, but if you look at the outlet version of that jacket it may not have a full lining in it. It might only be in the body area, not in the arms.”

You can find more tips on back to school shopping online at http://datcp.wi.gov.