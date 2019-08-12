One person killed in Waupaca County house explosion

Emergency personnel in Waupaca County dealt with two deaths Sunday, including one in a house explosion. The man killed in the house explosion around 8:45 Sunday morning is believed to be the owner of the home. It happened near a rural intersection about five miles northeast of Manawa. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office reported that some debris from the explosion landed 500 feet from the residence. The state fire marshal’s office is aiding in the investigation into the cause. The identity of the man has not been released.

The second death came in a drowning Sunday afternoon in the Town of Caledonia. A 37-year-old rural Fremont man drowned in a pond behind a residence there just before 4:00 pm. The man was pulled from the water before emergency personnel arrived, and CPR was started, but the man was pronounced dead at a Neenah hospital. His name also has not been released.

WDUX