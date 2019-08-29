Packers send Gilbert to Titans

On the eve of the final preseason game, the Green Bay Packers send third-year outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans for a 7th round draft pick.

Gilbert made the Packers roster as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2016. He went on to play in 18 games, tallying 3.5 sacks for the Packers.

The Packers added to the position with the free agent signings of Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, as well as drafting Rashan Gary out of Michigan in the first round of the draft. Those moves meant a loaded outside linebacker position, making Gilbert expendable.

The Packers close out the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight at Lambeau Field. They must trim their roster to 53-players by 3 p.m. on Saturday.