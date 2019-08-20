Pulling ‘Nails” – UW landmark being removed

A widely reviled landmark on the University of Wisconsin campus is going away. “Nails’ Tales,” a pile of footballs in roughly the shape of an Egyptian obelisk, has graced the south plaza near Camp Randall Stadium and the UW Fieldhouse for 14 years.

And for all those years, Badger fans have been more or less unanimous – they don’t like “Nails’ Tales.” Contractors began prepping the site on Monday, and according to a UW press release, the sculpture will be removed Wednesday and stored off-campus.

Even the foundation should be gone by the time the Badgers’ host Central Michigan for their home opener, September 7th. The removal is part of a larger plan to reconfigure the area.