Rep. Hintz says lame duck law about settlements needs to change to break stalemate

As the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee and Attorney General Josh Kaul continue to spar over one of the lame duck laws, Democrat Assembly Leader Gordon Hintz says this is just a vision of things to come.

“We did tell them that this was going to happen, and now we’re at this day of reckoning, and it’s just humiliating reading the headlines that these guys don’t even know what they’re doing.”

Kaul came before the committee this week as required to discuss a possible settlement that the state was involved in, but wouldn’t disclose what the settlement was until lawmakers signed non-disclosure agreements. Republicans on the committee refused.

According to Kaul, the settlement that’s on the table will be significant for the state, and he’s got a deadline of Friday to respond. Hintz says forcing Kaul to come to Joint Finance is just cumbersome.

“It looks like we’re going to need some changes to fix this, otherwise Wisconsin taxpayers are going to be the ones holding the bag.”

JFC co-chairs Senator Alberta Darling and Representative John Nygren did not respond to requests for comment.