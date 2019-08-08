Senate committee approves Evers’ pick for DOT Secretary

Governor Tony Evers’ pick to lead the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has been approved by a key committee. Republican Jerry Petrowski chairs the Senate transportation panel.

“Craig has been involved in transportation for a long time, and I believe that he will do a good job, not only for the governor, but for all the citizens of the state,” Petrowski said Thursday.

Thompson is one of several Evers’ nominees who’ve been criticized by some Republican senators. “Governor Evers and Secretary-designee Thompson have put the road builders before Wisconsin taxpayers time after time,” said Senator Duey Stroebel in a statement. “This should not be a surprise, because before being nominated by Governor Evers Craig Thompson worked as a lobbyist for the road builders.

“I know that there are constantly in the world we live in a lot of sniping going on for some of the secretaries,” Petrowski” said. ” I believe that Craig is a class act, and he will do a great job for the state of Wisconsin.”

The full Senate still needs to approve Thompson to lead DOT, and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said his caucus will meet in the coming weeks to gauge how members feel about Thompson. The Senate Committee on Transportation, Military and Veterans Affairs also also approved Mary Kolar’s appointment to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.