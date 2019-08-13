Study finds F-35 noise will impact homes in Madison

If the Wisconsin Air National Guard gets a deployment of the military’s new F-35 fighter jets, it could make living near Truax Field in Madison very difficult.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that a new study by the Pentagon shows that over 200 acres of property near the airport could be “incompatible for residential use”. That’s because the noise from jets at the field would raise the average noise level around the facility past a 65 decibel level that’s deemed safe to live. It could get as loud as 115 decibels when plans take off and land, as loud as a rock concert.

More than 1,000 homes could be affected.