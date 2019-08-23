Wisconsin joins effort to rollback robocalls

Wisconsin is joining a nationwide coalition to prevent robocalls and scam calls from ever reaching your phone. The plan is to implement and improve systems that detect phone calls coming from a robocall center and to allow customers to block them entirely. It would also require phone companies to participate in more in depth investigations of illegal phone usage.

“The volume of robocalls that people receive needs to be reduced dramatically,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “The phone companies that are putting these principles into effect are helping with that effort. I hope other companies will join them.”

The program is backed by 51 state attorneys general and a number of major telephone companies.