4th ranked Wisconsin falls to Marquette in women’s volleyball

The fourth-ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team dropped a thriller to in-state rival and 11th-ranked Marquette on Thursday night.

It’s the first time in program history that Marquette has defeated Wisconsin, snapping a 20-match Badger win streak.

Marquette dropped the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-22 before rebounding to win the next three, 29-27, 32-30 and 15-9 in the opening round of the HotelRED Invitational.

A season-high 17 blocks was the difference in opening up a 2-0 lead for the Badgers, but it wasn’t enough as Marquette hit .400-or-better in the last three sets.

The Badgers wrap up the HotelRED Invitational on Friday night when they take on No. 17 Baylor at 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network).

The Golden Eagles return to Milwaukee to host Syracuse on Saturday (12:30 p.m.)