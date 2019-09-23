Evers announces 7th CD special election

Governor Tony Evers will order a special election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of U.S. Representative Sean Duffy. The Republican Duffy’s resignation from the 7th Congressional District seat was effective Monday. The election will occur on January 27, 2020, a Monday. A primary, if required, will occur on December 30, 2019, also a Monday.

Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos Duffy, are expecting their ninth child. Their unborn daughter has a heart defect and will need surgery. State Senator Tom Tiffany is the only announced Republican candidate, although others are reportedly considering a run. Several Democrats are also said to be interested, but none have announced.