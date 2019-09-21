Packers put Taylor on IR, Pankey returns to Green Bay

The left guard position now belongs to rookie lineman Elgton Jenkins after the Green Bay Packers placed veteran Lane Taylor on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

Taylor had been the Packers starter at left guard for the past three seasons and started the first two games this season, holding onto the spot in a tight battle with Jenkins.

Both players rotated at the position against the Minnesota Vikings in week two. Taylor suffered the injury in practice last Thursday.

Taylor will be eligible to return from injured reserve in eight weeks. He could start practicing when the Packers go on their bye week in mid-November. At this time, it’s not certain whether the injury is serious enough to end Taylor’s season.

The Packers drafted Jenkins in the second round last spring.

The Packers signed Adam Pankey off of the Tennessee Titans practice squad to fill in for Taylor. Pankey originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He spent the last two seasons in Green Bay. After 12 weeks on the practice squad last season, he was promoted to the Packers active roster in December.