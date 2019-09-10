State Senator Tom Tiffany announces run for 7th CD

State Senator Tom Tiffany is now officially running for Congress in northern Wisconsin’s 7th District – and he’s all in with President Donald Trump.

“I travel 50,000 miles each year across the state. I see the results of the Trump tax cuts. They have turbocharged Wisconsin’s economy, because people are optimistic. You see it all over the state, including here in northern Wisconsin.”

What a fantastic way to kick off my Congressional campaign in Rhinelander! Thanks to @sweak1 for hosting us at the Al-Gen! pic.twitter.com/vBqXEKHQYx — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 10, 2019

Dates for primary and general elections to fill the 7th District seat have not yet been set. Congressman Sean Duffy resigned in order to help with his family’s ninth child, who will be born with a heart defect.

Tiffany made announcements across the district, including one posted to a campaign Facebook page, in which he praised Duffy’s work on behalf of northern Wisconsin and railed against what he called “the socialist crew” of House Democrats.

Nancy Pelosi and her squad have proposed things like getting rid of cows. Yeah. A lot of people, a lot of your friends don’t believe that. Take a look, they have proposed things like that. Are you kidding me? This is America’s Dairyland.”

Tiffany was first elected to the Wisconsin Senate in 2012 and was the principal author of legislation signed into law in 2017 which effectively ended Wisconsin’s moratorium on sulfide mining. Democrats were quick to point that out, referring to the lawmaker as “a mining industry shill.”

.@TomTiffanyWI is a mining industry shill with a long record of putting corporate special interests before the health & wellbeing of his district. Read up on Toxic Tom’s anti-science, anti-DNR record ⤵️https://t.co/gTzRz3fxDf — Wisconsin Democrats (@WisDems) September 10, 2019

Tiffany is so far the only Republican to officially announce for the 7th, although others are considering it.