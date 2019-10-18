Bucks wrap up 5-0 preseason

The Milwaukee Bucks wrapped up the preseason with a 118-96 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum. They finished exhibition play with a 5-0 record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 14 rebounds in 27 minutes, while Khris Middleton added 18 points and seven assists in 28 minutes.

Ersan Ilyasova had 10 points, all in the first half, including 2 of 3 from three point distance. The Bucks as a team hit just 2 of 20 from distance in the first half.

Robin Lopez also had a strong showing off the bench with 14 points, including a pair of three-pointers.

The Bucks now get ready for the regular season opener, next Thursday at Houston against the Rockets.