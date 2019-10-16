Caufield named Big Ten’s second star

Wisconsin freshman forward Cole Caufield (Stevens Point, Wis.) was named the Big Ten Conference’s second star after debuting with a five-point weekend.

Caufield led the Badgers with four goals and five points, becoming the first player in the modern era of Wisconsin hockey to record consecutive multi-goal games to start his career.

Caufield scored the Badgers first goal of the season and later added a second at Boston College on Friday. He added two goals and one assist in a victory at Merrimack on Saturday, including a goal six seconds into the third period, one second shy of the school record for fastest goal to start a period.

Caufield and the Badgers skate on home ice for the first time this season this weekend. They’ll host a pair of games against defending NCAA Champion Minnesota-Duluth on Friday and Saturday.