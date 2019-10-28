Paul Ryan announces creation of new non-profit

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan announces the formation of a non-profit with offices in his hometown of Janesville. According to a news release, the American Idea Foundation, will partner with community organizations, academics, and lawmakers who are working on fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities, and advancing evidence-based public policies.

The 49-year-old Ryan will serve as the president of the foundation. The announcement was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the dedication of the Statue of Liberty on October 28, 1886.

Two YouTube videos, “Freedom is the Victor” and “AIF Our Story” were released in conjunction with the announcement. Ryan moved more than $7 million dollars from his congressional account into the “American Idea Foundation.”

