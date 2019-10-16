Report finds 1 in 4 women undergrads at UW report sexual assault

A new report says one of every four undergraduate women at the University of Wisconsin in Madison say they’ve been sexually assaulted. The American Association of Universities heard from only about 20 percent of women at the University of Wisconsin’s flagship campus. Of those who responded, 26 percent reported unwanted sexual contact. That covers everything from being touched without consent — to sexual assault.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank writes that sexual assault numbers on her campus are “distressingly high.”

We’re committed to doing all we can to ensure a safe living and learning environment. When sexual assault occurs, we will respond swiftly and with compassion, providing resources and support. Together, we can reduce sexual violence.https://t.co/cpaLEEm5lV — Becky Blank (@BeckyBlank) October 15, 2019