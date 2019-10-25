‘Truth in labeling’ food bills introduced at Capitol

Three bills requiring truth in labeling of milk, dairy products and meat, got a hearing Thursday in the Senate Agriculture Committee. State Senator Marklien (R-Spring Green) is a sponsor on all three. “This legislation isn’t about what they call their product, it’s about what we call our products,” Marklein said. “Milk is milk, meat’s meat, and dairy products come from dairy.”

“As a farmer myself, I can tell you it’s very frustrating, when you go through the grocery store, and you see people choosing soy milk, thinking that it’s actually milk from a cow,” said Representative Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City).

Today, @SenMarklein, @RepOldenburg, and I, testified on our "Truth in Food Labeling" bills. This legislation will help consumers by easing their confusion while supporting our farmers. Our testimony from the hearing is down below.https://t.co/ZrjJO2nqQy — Travis Tranel (@RepTranel) October 24, 2019

The authors contend these bills will also bring pressure on the federal USDA to enforce existing food labeling regulations. Right now, that’s not happening.