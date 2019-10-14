Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin sweeps Minnesota, sits along atop the Big Ten

Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield

With the top spot in the Big Ten Conference on the line, number seven Wisconsin swept number six Minnesota in a battle for the top spot in the league on Sunday.

The Badgers swept the Gophers, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20, to earn its third straight sweep, its third win over a top-10 team in its last four matches, and its first Border Battle win since 2014 – also when it won its last Big Ten Championship.

The Badgers held Minnesota to a .188 hitting percentage (31 kills – 12 errors – 101 attempts).  Senior libero Tiffany Clark totaled a match-high 14 digs, and Madison Duello and Danielle Hart finished with three blocks each, holding down the front line.

Offensively, junior Dana Rettke finished with a match-high 16 kills, hitting an even .500 (16-2-28) on the day.  Molly Haggerty added 12 kills for the Badgers.

UW dominated the Gophers in nearly every statistical category.  Wisconsin finished with the advantage in kills (47-31), hitting percentage (.270-.188), service aces (8-1), and digs (52-40).

The Badgers took over the top spot in the Big Ten standings with the win and Michigan’s loss to Nebraska.  They also snapped an eight-match losing streak to the Golden Gophers, sweeping Minnesota for the first time since Oct. 18, 2014.

The Badgers have nearly a week off as the top team in the Big Ten, as No. 18 Illinois comes to the UW Field House on Friday.