Check your hunting cabin for carbon monoxide, says WPS

While most people have updated their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors at home, a Wisconsin Public Service spokesperson says you should also check your hunting shack as well.

Spokesperson Matt Cullen tells WXPR Radio to be safe, check the detectors at the shack. “No matter if you are one of the tens of thousands of deer hunters planning to take part in the opening of the gun deer hunting season, or anyone else, it’s important to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide.

“Just like in your home or apartment, every hunting cabin should have a carbon monoxide and a smoke detector installed. That way you will be aware of the presence of carbon monoxide if it does appear inside your hunting cabin.”

Cullen says a heating safety inspection should be performed at the cabin. He says that’s just as important as the other safety precautions you are implementing. “Making sure the area around the heating system is clear.

“You should check the vents and flues to make sure they are clear of animal nests or debris that could block them and cause carbon monoxide to be trapped indoors. You may want to check the flame on your furnace. You should have a blue flame coming out. If you have a yellow flame, it might need professional adjustment

Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless. Warning signs of poisoning include sudden flu-like symptoms, dizziness, headaches or sleeplessness, pale complexion, and cherry red lips, nausea or vomiting, fluttering heartbeat. It could lead to unconsciousness and death.

On a separate point, Cullen also cautions hunters to be aware of power lines and electric distribution equipment.

WXPR