Evers on GOP leaders: ‘I don’t think they’re bastards’

He doesn’t really think they’re bastards. Governor Tony Evers was asked in the Dells Wednesday about a report that he used that pejorative last week, in referring to Republican leaders in the legislature. “I don’t think they’re bastards, obviously,” Evers said. “‘Don’t let the bastards keep you down’ is a term of art, it’s not a term of necessarily insult.”

The Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that Evers was so angry when Republican state senators fired Brad Pfaff as state agriculture secretary, that he told state workers the move was “amoral and stupid” and urged them not to let the “bastards” impede their work.

