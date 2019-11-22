Wisconsin Radio Network

Identities confirmed for remains of both Diemel brothers

Human remains found in northwest Missouri and western Nebraska have been positively identified as two missing Shawano County brothers. (Alisa Nelson

A press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department says dental records confirm Nicholas Diemel’s remains were found on a farm in northwest Missouri. Justin Diemel’s remains were discovered in a livestock trailer recently sold to a western Nebraska rancher.

Garland Joseph Nelson is in jail without bond and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and other counts. In July, the Diemels traveled from Shawano County to Missouri for a livestock business deal.

Missourinet