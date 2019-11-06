Packers activate Campbell

The Green Bay Packers activated safety Ibraheim Campbell from reserve/physically unable to perform and released linebacker Tim Williams on Tuesday.

Campbell saw action in three games for the Packers last season and played well before a torn ACL landed him on injured reserve. Campbell registered 20 tackles (16 solo), a forced fumble and a pass defensed prior to the injury.

Campbell was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Northwestern.

In addition to the Packers and Browns, Campbell also spent time with the Houston Texans, new York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 46 games with 12 starts.

Panthers place Newton on I.R.

The Carolina Panthers will go with Kyle Allen at quarterback against the Packers on Sunday. The Panthers placed Cam Newton on injured reserve.

Newton has missed the last six games while trying to battle back from a mid-foot sprain.

Newton was the league’s MVP in 2015, but has lost his last eight starts dating back to last season.