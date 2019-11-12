Sean Duffy’s new gig is with D.C. lobbying firm

Another new job for former congressman Sean Duffy. The Wisconsin Republican will head the financial services practice at the lobbying firm BGR Group, according to a release from the firm.

BGR CEO Bob Wood stated, “Sean is a star in Wisconsin politics who quickly moved up in Congressional seniority and earned the respect of Congressional Leadership and the White House for his smart policies and his Midwestern work ethic. We are thrilled to have Sean join our bipartisan advocacy team to help clients resolve complex policy challenges.”

Duffy and wife Rachel Campos Duffy announced his resignation after learning that their ninth child would be born with a heart condition. The baby arrived in October and soon after, CNN hired Duffy as paid contributor. There he quickly made controversial and unsubstantiated claims, including a suggestion there’s a missing DNC server in Ukraine and questioning the allegiance of Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, an impeachment witness.

The former Ashland County D.A., MTV reality show star and lumberjack athlete is not able to lobby Congress for a year, but can lobby the administration.