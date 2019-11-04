State earns ‘C’ on March of Dimes report card

A national report card shows premature births increasing across the country, and in Wisconsin. The March of Dimes released a report card on Monday on pre-term birth rates. The March of Dimes gives Wisconsin a “C.”

About 10-percent of babies in Wisconsin are born premature. A baby born before 37 weeks is considered premature. The problem affects millions of mothers and newborns across the country. Babies born prematurely can have a range of health complications that can last a lifetime, from breathing problems to serious infections.