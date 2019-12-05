Badgers Taylor named Big Ten’s top back

Wisconsin Badgers tailback Jonathan Taylor was named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten running back of the year for the second straight season. He becomes the third back to win the award twice, joining former Badger Montee Ball and former Penn State standout Saquon Barkley.

Taylor was also a consensus first-team all-Big Ten selection for the third straight season.

Tayor finished at the top of the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (146.8) and rushing touchdowns (20).

Teammate (C) Tyler Biadasz was also a consensus first-team pick for the second straight season.

Left tackle Cole Van Lanen was a second-team pick by the media and honorable mention according to the coaches.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus, tight end Jake Ferguson and right tackle Logan Bruss were consensus honorable mention. Quarterback Jack Coan was honorable mention according to the media.