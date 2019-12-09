Baldwin backs bill to improve housing for volunteer first responders

Senator Tammy Baldwin wants to make it easier for volunteer firefighters to find a place to live.

The Volunteer First Responder Housing Act will make it more affordable to find a home for people who volunteer as a firefighter or EMS.

“It would basically make two programs that already exist open to volunteer first responders,” says Baldwin.

Those programs offer low cost loans to the families of responders, and also allows them to purchase homes for half price in certain parts of the country.

Baldwin says retaining volunteers is vital since 90 percent of the state’s fire departments include volunteers.

“Many young families can’t afford to live in the communities in which they want to volunteer.”

The bill currently has bipartisan support in the Senate.