Capitol rotunda Holiday Tree is lit

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – or the Holidays, if you will – at the Wisconsin Capitol. Over the noon hour on Friday, Governor Tony Evers flipped the switch to illuminate the Capitol Holiday tree.

The Medford High School choir sang a variety of Christmas carols, including “O Christmas Tree.” The rotunda evergreen was was officially called a Holiday Tree beginning in 1985, before Governor Scott Walker called it a Christmas tree in 2011.

This year’s 30′ tree comes from the Medford area and celebrates science, with ornaments made by Wisconsin school kids.

