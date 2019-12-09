GOP says state is undercharging employees for rent on state properties

Legislative Republicans say the state is undercharging its own employees on rental fees in state-owned housing.

Employees for the DNR or the UW-System live on site in those properties at parks and research stations. Representative Samantha Kerkman says a number of properties haven’t had their prices adjusted since 1995.

“They’ve been complying with some of the law, you know some of the statute, but they haven’t been following through on their own procedures to actually set the market rate for rent.”

Kerkman says there are both rental and tax implications here.

“When somebody does receive a benefit for their employment, that does have tax implications as well, so again we need to make sure we’re checking all the boxes.”

Republicans say the state undercharged employees over 60-thousand dollars in rent last year.