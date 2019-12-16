Kaul says opioids and meth continue to pose significant challenges

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says opioids and meth remain the most dangerous drugs in Wisconsin. As for medical marijuana, Kaul thinks the time is right to allow it here.

“Personally I think we should move forward with legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin,” Kaul said in a year-end interview with WRN. “I think it’s the right tie for that. There is strong public support. I think it would be good source of revenue for the state. I would certainly rather see someone prescribed medical marijuana rather than an opioid, give the harm that we’ve seen from opioids.”

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald last week rejected a Republican medical marijuana proposal. Kaul noted other drugs are devastating families and communities. “Opioids are the most significant substance abuse challenge we face, and we need to keep raising awareness about that. But meth continues to be a significant challenge.”

Kaul said meth is an issue statewide, from rural western Wisconsin to Milwaukee County. “It’s critical that people are aware of just how dangerous this drug is. It’s extremely harmful to their health and leads to disastrous consequences in their lives. It’s not something that anyone should be involved with.”

–