Onedia Nation will show video at Lambeau on Sunday

Wisconsin’s Onedia Nation will have a message for football fans this weekend in Green Bay. The Packers host Washington Sunday, and a video highlighting the Oneida will be shown on Lambeau Field’s Jumbotron.

Outside the stadium, protests will take place against Washington’s name and logo, seen as offensive by natives and non-natives alike. Onedia Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster said the video is a chance to educate people about who the Oneida are, not just what they’re against.