Reward offered in Beaver Rotary Club Christmas display vandalism

Cops in Beaver Dam hope a reward will lead to whoever went full Grinch-mode and damaged a Christmas display. Vandals did about $3,000 worth of damage to the Beaver Dam Rotary Club’s lights display earlier this month.

The Dodge County Sheriffs Office posted have pictures of the suspects to Facebook. Investigators hope a new $5,000 reward convinces someone to step forward and make a case against the suspects. This is the third time in three years that someone has destroyed part of the Rotary Club’s display in Beaver Dam.

Alliant Energy has offered a $4,000 matching donation to assist the Beaver Dam Rotary Club in providing Beaver Dam Swan Park with a camera system and wireless internet coverage.