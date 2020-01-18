Badgers dig early hole, fall to Spartans

Wisconsin’s streak of three straight wins against ranked opponents is over after falling to the Michigan State Spartans 67-55 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan on Friday night.

The Badgers struggled out of the gates, shooting just 29% from the field in the opening half, trailing 35-20 at the break.

The Badgers (11-7, 4-3 Big Ten) trailed the entire game, but they did go on a 13-0 run with Nate Reuvers scoring 11 points to cut the Spartan lead to six. After a timeout, Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) went on another run to break the game open.

Reuvers led the Badgers with 19 points and Kobe King added 10 in the loss. Xavier Tillman had 15 for Michigan State, leading four Spartans in double figures.

Wisconsin finished the first half just 9 of 31 overall and 1 of 9 (11.1%) from three point range. The Spartans meanwhile, shot 53.8% in the first half and 42.9% (3 of 7) from three point distance.

Spartans senior guard Cassius Winston had four assists, including the 817th assist to set the Big Ten record which was originally held by another Michigan State great, Mateen Cleaves.

Michigan State rebounded from a 71-42 loss at Purdue last Sunday.

The Badgers return to the Kohl Center to play host to Nebraska on Tuesday night.