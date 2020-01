The Wisconsin Badger football team, despite a loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl, finished in the top 15 in both major college top 25 football polls.

Wisconsin (10-4) is 13th in the Amway Coaches poll and 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers had three Big Ten teams finish in front of them, Ohio State, Penn State and Minnesota. The Buckeyes are third in both polls, Penn State finished 9th and Minnesota was 10th.