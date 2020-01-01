Dorsey steps down in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey resigned just two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens.

Dorsey’s decision to step down came after he refused to take a reduced role within the organization that was offered to him by owner Jimmy Haslam.

Dorsey had revamped the Browns during his two seasons as GM, but his hiring of Kitchens backfired as the Browns fell well short of expectations and missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season. That is the NFL’s longest current non-playoff drought.

The Haslems have fired five coaches and five lead football executives since buying the team from Randy Lerner in 2012.

The Browns are in the middle of a coaching search, but could find a rough road with the departure of Dorsey, who worked previously for several years in the Green Bay Packers front office.