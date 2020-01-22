Firefighting foam bill begins efforts to address PFAS

A bill addressing concerns over dangerous Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals is ready for the governor’s signature. Those chemicals are used in a variety of applications, and when used in firefighting foam, they can contaminate ground and surface waters

Representative John Nygren (R-Marinette) said PFAS contamination is “the number one issue” his office is dealing with. The bill prohibits use of the foam other than for testing or actual firefighting, as needed

Nygren acknowledges that more work needs to be done, to address the thousands of other PFAS chemicals and compounds currently in use.