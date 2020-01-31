Wisconsin Radio Network

Gallagher wants a travel ban on China

Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher wants a “targeted travel ban” on China. In a series of Thursday tweets, the Green Bay Republican calls the coronavirus outbreak “the the Chinese Communist Party’s Chernobyl,” and charges China with not being “fully transparent” about the origins or scale of the outbreak which has killed at least 171 people in China and infected more than 8,200.

The U.S. State Department has elevated its China travel advisory to “do not travel” advised Americans now in the country to consider leaving.