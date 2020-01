Martin Luther King’s legacy will be honored today across Wisconsin, including at the Capitol, where the annual “Tribute and Ceremony” honoring the civil rights leader will take place in the rotunda, beginning at noon.

“The program in words and music centers on how we might rise together to foster a more inclusive, celebratory, and welcoming world view of others who are different as a pathway to reducing human hatred here at home and around the world.”

It’s free and open to the public.