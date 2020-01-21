Snowmobile safety is a focus this week

A reminder for safe snowmobiling. Captain April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety Section Chief, says smart, sober operation is the lesson of International Snowmobile Safety Week. “It’s really about practicing that zero alcohol,” she said. “It’s a personal choice to refrain from drinking any alcoholic beverage, until you’re done operating any motorized vehicle for the day.”

Snowmobilers enjoying Wisconsin’s trails often hear conservation wardens stressing the importance of safety, staying sober and being smart, which also are among the top priorities promoted during International Snowmobile Safety Week, Jan. 18-26. More: https://t.co/EkdG6tPwgb pic.twitter.com/CcNL2Jq71U — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) January 17, 2020

Staying sober makes it easier to know what you – and your snowmobile – are safely capable of. “Riding within your capabilities, riding at safe speeds for the users’ capability, and the machine’s capability.” The DNR recorded 16 fatal snowmobile accidents in 2019. Eleven occurred on public trails and roads, four were on frozen waterways.