Crosby agree’s to three-year deal with Packers

Kicker Mason Crosby will have the chance to spend his entire career with one organization, agreeing to a three-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers worth a reported $12.9 million.

Crosby turns 36-years-old in September and will enter his 14th season with the Packers. The new deal will pay him $6 million in the first year and $9.5 million through year two.

Crosby will become the third-highest-paid kicker in yearly average at $4.3 million, behind only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker ($5 million) and San Francisco’s Robbie Gould ($4.75 million).

Despite dealing with his wife Molly’s medical issues and then the death of his sister-in-law (ovarian cancer), Crosby had one of his best seasons. He hit 22 of 24 field goals (91.7%), which ranked fifth in the NFL last season.

Crosby could have become a free agent on March 18th.