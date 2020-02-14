GOP legislators want $250 million income tax cut

At the Capitol, Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature want to use a projected increase in state tax revenue to provide nearly $250 million in reductions to the personal income tax. “This is going to put money in the pockets of low-and-middle-income tax flilers,” said state Representative Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan). It’s going to be direct mony to those folks.

The tax cuts would start in the 2020 tax year. The average income filer would see an additional $105 in tax reduction,” Ballweg said.

The GOP plan includes a nearly $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by manufacturers, and another $100 million towards paying down state debt. It’s expected to be ready for an Assembly vote next week, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is supportive.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers wants some of those revenues to go to K-12 education. In a statement, his office said Assembly Republicans made it clear today that they would rather break their promise to the people of our state than work together on funding our schools and reducing property taxes in Wisconsin.”