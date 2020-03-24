DHS Secretary Palm spells out consequences of not adopting ‘Safer at Home’ order

The need for Governor Tony Evers “Safer at Home” order to slow the spread of COVID-19 was spelled in the starkest possible terms Tuesday, by Department of Health Services Secretary. Andrea Palm.

“If we continue on our current path, without implementing Safer at Home to flatten the curve, the models show us that we would likely have 22,000 Wisconsinites who are positive for COVID-19 by April 8, and an estimated 440 to 1,500 deaths,” Palm said. “This means thousands of Wisconsinites would need hospitalization, and we would exceed our current hospital bed capacity.”

Palm made the remarks early in a more than hour long conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

Evers “Safer at Home” order closing all non-essential businesses goes into effect at 8:00 am Wednesday. DHS reported Tuesday afternoon that there have now been 457 positive COVID-19 tests in the state. There have been five deaths.